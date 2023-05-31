A ‘pleasant’ surprise: Strong job numbers, low layoffs show no ‘major indicators’ of a recession, economists say

Job openings were up and layoffs were down in April, shutting down fears that a recent rise in job cuts could be the start of a growing trend.

Openings increased to 10.1 million last month, up from 9.6 million in March, according to the Department of Labor's latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover report. Opportunities are growing across retail trade; health care and social assistance; and transportation, warehousing and utilities. And 6.1 million people were hired into new jobs, on par with the previous month.

Meanwhile, though layoffs from major tech, finance and media companies continue to command headlines, cuts across the job market dipped to 1.6 million for the month of April, down from 1.8 million in March, and made up just about 1% of the workforce.

Experts worried a rise in layoffs could signal the start of a continuing trend, "so we were pleasantly surprised layoffs fell down closer to February levels after rising in March," Elise Gould, senior economist at the Economic Policy Institute tells CNBC Make It.

It's still a favorable job market to applicants and workers, she says, with "very little to indicate the labor market is cooling off."