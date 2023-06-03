Here’s how much Americans have in their 401(k)s at every age

Gen Z's retirement savings have grown more than any other generational cohort over the past year, Fidelity Investment's latest retirement analysis reveals.

Gen Zers with 401(k)s saw their average account balances grow by 34% between the first quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023 — a higher increase than millennials, Generation Xers and baby boomers, according to the financial services firm.

Fidelity defines Generation Zers as those born between 1997 and 2012. Gen Zers have the lowest average 401(k) balance of any generation, which is understandable given they haven't been in the workforce or made retirement contributions for very long.

It's also unsurprising that their accounts are growing faster: Since young people often have smaller balances, their contributions tend to make a bigger impact on their savings, percentage wise.

The average 401(k) balance for a Gen Zer is about $7,100, as indicated by Fidelity data provided to CNBC Make It — significantly higher than the cohort's median 401(k) balance of $2,500.

These numbers are drastically different because a handful of accounts with huge balances can pull up the average. Median account balance is considered a more accurate representation of what most people have actually saved for retirement.

This disparity isn't unique to Gen Z: Americans' average overall 401(k) balance is $108,200, compared to a median of around $23,700.

Here's how much Americans have saved in their 401(k)s by generation, according to Fidelity: