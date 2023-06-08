This AI-based gig will be ‘the biggest new side hustle,’ says expert—and it can pay $100 per hour

Generative AI bot ChatGPT is quickly growing in popularity. It's amassed more than 100 million users since its November 2022 release, according to investment bank UBS. The bot's uses vary. It can answer questions, create emails and essays, summarize text users input into it and even write your resume. And many companies are turning to the tool to create content of their own. "We've seen high demand for this category of work," says Margaret Lilani, vice president of talent solutions at work marketplace Upwork, adding that employers "are looking to build up the supply of freelancers who can support this demand." If you are looking for a side hustle and have a knack for tech and language, picking up a gig to help employers create content like LinkedIn posts, blog posts, podcast show notes and even social media posts for Twitter and Instagram using ChatGPT could prove effective. Here's how to do it.

It's called an 'AI content assistant'

These days, companies have to work overtime to build their brands. "The bar has been raised for how much content you need to publish on your website and on social media" to make a splash, says Angelique Rewers, founder of BoldHaus, a consulting firm that helps small businesses find corporate clients. Employees and leadership in companies give talks, webinars and presentations. They participate in conferences and meetings. All of these constitute opportunities to create written content for blog posts, marketing material, newsletters, LinkedIn and social media posts. But doing so is time consuming. That's where the "AI content assistant" comes in, as Rewers calls it. That person would take the audio from these events, input it into a transcription service like Rev or Otter.ai, then input whichever part of the text was most relevant into ChatGPT and direct the bot to create whatever content was needed. "You can literally copy and paste in a transcription and say, 'turn this into a 700-word blog article that has five tips,'" says Rewers, adding that, the assistant would take the transcription, put it in ChatGPT, give it the prompt and then proofread the result when it's done to "make sure that it's not gobbledygook."

'The biggest new side hustle will be using AI'