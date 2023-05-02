We're in the AOL phase of artificial intelligence, tech CEO says, as industry raves about A.I.

Today's artificial intelligence systems are akin to the dial-up internet of yesteryear, according to the CEO of one AI startup, who said the space is in need of a reality check.

Sachin Duggal, co-founder, and CEO of Builder.ai, told CNBC Friday that we've only just begun to imagine what's possible with AI.

"We're only in the AOL world of AI still," Duggal told CNBC in an interview. "There is this perception we're in the fiber optic world of AI. We're far from it."

"It's not just LLMs [large language models] and ChatGPT, though that seems to be the epicenter of how people think about it," he added.

Hype around AI has hit a fever pitch over the past few months on the back of excitement about ChatGPT, the popular AI chatbot.

Venture capitalists are throwing big money at startups developing AI tools in the hope that this represents as significant a shift for the digital economy as the invention of the iPhone.