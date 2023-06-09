One of America's richest self-made women quit her job to cook edibles—now her net worth is $225 million

Recreational cannabis was still illegal when Nancy Whiteman left her high-paying consulting job to cook edibles in Boulder, Colorado, in 2010.

Four years later, the state legalized retail sales of marijuana, and Whiteman's gamble paid off. The 64-year-old founder of edible cannabis company Wana is now one of the richest self-made women in the U.S., with a net worth of $225 million, according to Forbes.

"I like to say I went from the most traditional industry to the least traditional industry," Whiteman told CNBC Make It in 2018. "I wanted a business where I could build value, and it didn't depend on me. I also love to cook."

Much of Whiteman's fortune comes from selling Wana for $350 million in 2021 to Canopy Growth, an Ontario, Canada-based cannabis company. She owned 100% of the company at the time of the acquisition — and was paid an initial installment of $297.5 million in up-front cash, according to the sale announcement.

Whiteman remains CEO of Wana today. It all started with the father of her daughter's friend, who dropped hints in conversation that he worked in a somewhat illicit industry, Forbes reported earlier this month.

That "got my undivided attention," Whiteman told Forbes.