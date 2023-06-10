Successful couples share 3 key values—forget 'opposites attract,' says dating expert

Old adages are often rooted in timeless wisdom: where there's smoke there's fire, two wrongs don't make a right.

But some truisms need to be put to rest, says Rachel DeAlto, chief dating expert at Match.com. When it comes to dating, if you want to find a long-term partner it might help to abandon the thought that "opposites attract."

"Everyone thinks opposite attract, but the reality is similarities are what you can build a foundation on," she says.

Three values in particular, she says, can determine whether a relationship is viable long-term.