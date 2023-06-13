I'm a 95-year-old lighthouse keeper. Here are my keys to a long, happy life: 'There's always something worthwhile'

For over a decade, Buddy Grover, 95, has served as a volunteer lighthouse keeper at the third tallest masonry lighthouse in the United States. Grover, who will be 96 in September, does his job for free and says serving at Absecon Lighthouse in Atlantic City, N.J. gives him things that money can't buy. The role keeps him busy and allows him to meet new people and stay socially fit, all things which have been linked to longevity. "I'm very socially inclined, I talk a lot [and] I interact with the public constantly," Grover tells CNBC Make It.

Buddy Grover is a 95-year-old lighthouse keeper at Absecon Lighthouse in New Jersey. Mickey Todiwala. Photo by CNBC Make It

Absecon Lighthouse is the tallest lighthouse in New Jersey and as a native of the state, Grover is very proud to be one of its keepers. "I had friends who were volunteers at the lighthouse, and since it's close to where I live, it seemed like a good idea to get involved," he says. His role is to greet people in the lighthouse's museum. But before experiencing a medical issue that affected his mobility in 2022, Grover gave tours of the lighthouse and climbed its 228 stairs to the very top, even at the age of 95.

A 95-year-old lighthouse keeper's key to a long, happy life

When it comes to longevity, "I accredit my good health to several things," Grover says. For one thing, it runs in his family: "I'm very fortunate. I accredit a lot of this to the genes. All of the women on my mother's side were well into their 90s," he says. "And my father, who was born in 1898, lived to be 80, which was very good for that generation." Grover also prioritizes these four practices each day to stay physically fit and keep his mind sharp: Knee-to-chest exercises at the top of the morning

Interacting socially with loved ones and strangers

Completing Sudoku and crossword puzzles

Reading often, and at his own pace His happy-go-lucky attitude is yet another thing that's kept him going: "I've always had a positive outlook on life. If there were any unpleasantries, I've forgotten them," Grover says. "[I'm] living from day to day and looking forward to what tomorrow is going to hold. There's always something worthwhile."

Grover, 95, says his positive attitude is a huge part of what keeps him going. Mickey Todiwala. Photo by CNBC Make It

Grover lives on $35,000 a year

Prior to being a lighthouse keeper, Grover worked in the hotel industry, had a stint as a mailman and worked for the city, transporting seniors to their doctor's appointments. Between those three jobs, he lives off of $35,000 a year from social security and retirement. "My biggest expense every month is rent, and that's $659 [a month]," he says. Grover lives in a home for older adults in Atlantic City where he's resided for the past 22 years: "I have the top floor, front corner. [It's a] beautiful apartment with magnificent views, and I'm a happy camper."

Grover pays $659 a month to live in a home for older adults in Atlantic City. Mickey Todiwala. Photo by CNBC Make It

Though he lives alone, he says he "never gets lonely," because he gets to do things on his own time. And his vast CD, DVD and book collections keep him entertained when he's at home.

'I don't miss people, I just accept what happens'

When a close friend was faced with the possibility of being deported in 1956, Grover made a life-changing decision for them both. "I said, 'I think I should marry Aurora to keep her here,'" Grover says, "so I did and she stayed." Grover and Aurora went on to be married for 47 years, and the pair decided to not have kids but to travel the world instead. They got an apartment in Spain to visit whenever they wanted to, went on a 59-day cruise in South America and traveled to incredible places like Thailand and Singapore. Aurora lived a long life but became sick around age 90, Grover says. When his wife passed away, he decided to give up their apartment in Spain and stay in the U.S. where his friends were.

When his wife passed away, Grover gave up their apartment in Spain and stayed in the U.S. where he currently works as a lighthouse keeper. Mickey Todiwala. Photo by CNBC Make It