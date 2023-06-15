I lived as a monk and studied Zen for 20 years—here’s the No. 1 thing people miss when they talk about happiness

Many of us are taught to believe that we need to be in perfect control of our lives in order to be successful or accepted. But that mindset made me unhappy for years. Growing up nonbinary, I spent a lot of time escaping to an imaginary world where I controlled everything, including what other people thought of me. I constantly chased this idea that if I could just get that boyfriend, that job, or that money and acclaim, I could finally relax and be happy. To break this toxic mental habit, I did something drastic: I moved to the woods and lived amongst a community of Buddhists, and have since spent 20 years studying Zen Buddhism. At the monastery, I learned a valuable lesson about happiness that people often overlook: We can't control everything that happens to us, but we can control how we treat ourselves. Allowing ourselves to feel happy, no matter what our life looks like, is the key to real happiness.

Why struggling for control won't make you happier

When you hold on to the need for control, you start to feel responsible for all outcomes of your life. But can you really control what people think of you, or who does or doesn't give you a chance, or who you'll date, or where you'll get a job? You might have some say in these things, but so much of life is unpredictable — and that's part of what makes it beautiful. Unpredictability connects us all. Another problem with the need to control is that it makes you constantly chase after a life you aren't living, making it hard to appreciate the one you already have. For example, right now, you might be worried about about finding the perfect partner. In a few years, it might be finding the perfect job.

How to let go of the desire to control