This 1-minute practice can help you 'break up with your phone,' says author who wrote the book on it

Smartphones undoubtedly make our lives easier. Having your morning alarm, credit cards, and text messages all in one place is convenient.

But, according to mounting research, they are also changing our brains for the worst.

And how could they not? The average American checks their smartphone 144 times per day, according to a survey by Reviews.com.

The mere presence of a smartphone can actually reduce the quality of our in-person conversations with others, according to a 2012 study. And extensive social media use can lead to increased feelings of isolation, according to a 2017 study.

If you find yourself reaching for your phone more than you'd like, it might be time to set some boundaries.

In her book "How to Break Up With Your Phone," Catherine Price goes into actionable practices that can help you curb your phone usage.

One of those will take you under 60 seconds and doesn't require you to download any apps or set any limits. All you have to do is change your lock screen.