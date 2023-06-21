'It's gonna be tough, but it's gonna be worth it': Barbara Corcoran on what she would tell her 23-year-old self
Today, Barbara Corcoran is the picture of success: a star on ABC's "Shark Tank" and a successful real estate entrepreneur. As a 23-year-old struggling to get by, however, Corcoran's life looked vastly different.
Speaking to her 23-year-old self, Corcoran provided words of encouragement in a recent LinkedIn post: "Yeah, I know it feels like you've had more bad bosses than anyone in the world with those 22 jobs, but trust me, it's not the end of the road."
She implored past Barbara to follow her mother's advice and "embrace her imagination," writing, "That imagination will make us rich! So keep getting back up even when your back's against the wall."
She added, "If you listen to Dad more, all you'll have to focus on while building a business is having a damn good time. And you know what? He was right. Life's too short."
Corcoran's advice: 'Have fun, and never stop hustling'
The founder of the now-global real estate company the Corcoran Group once knew nothing about business, much less real estate. Taking a leap of faith allowed her to jump-start her career and find lifelong success.
"That diner waitress job you're bussing tables for? It's gonna change your life," she wrote. "And when that handsome man offers you a ride home, you better take it! He will give you $1,000 to start your own real estate company."
"I know what you're thinking: 'Real estate?! I don't know a thing about real estate!' Trust me, you'll learn," she added.
Corcoran has become one of the biggest names in her industry, a real estate expert that people routinely come to for market advice. Yet her journey to "Shark Tank" and financial success, she wrote, was not without its many challenges. She fell in and out of love, met both "incredible" and "some not-so-incredible" people, and started a family — all while growing a business.
"It's gonna be tough, but it's gonna be worth it," she wrote. "Just when you think you're slowing down in your 60s, this show 'Shark Tank' will call you and change your life again. And when they try to take the offer away from you, write that email and compete for your seat! You're much more accustomed to coming in 1st place!"
Above all, Corcoran encouraged herself — and others — to "embrace failure, trust your imagination, have fun, and never stop hustling."
"The future is ours for the taking," she wrote. "Love ya!"
Disclosure: CNBC owns the exclusive off-network cable rights to "Shark Tank."
