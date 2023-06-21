'It's gonna be tough, but it's gonna be worth it': Barbara Corcoran on what she would tell her 23-year-old self

Today, Barbara Corcoran is the picture of success: a star on ABC's "Shark Tank" and a successful real estate entrepreneur. As a 23-year-old struggling to get by, however, Corcoran's life looked vastly different.

Speaking to her 23-year-old self, Corcoran provided words of encouragement in a recent LinkedIn post: "Yeah, I know it feels like you've had more bad bosses than anyone in the world with those 22 jobs, but trust me, it's not the end of the road."

She implored past Barbara to follow her mother's advice and "embrace her imagination," writing, "That imagination will make us rich! So keep getting back up even when your back's against the wall."

She added, "If you listen to Dad more, all you'll have to focus on while building a business is having a damn good time. And you know what? He was right. Life's too short."