I’ve lived in Paris for 12 years—here are 15 questions French people use to charm everyone they meet

Since moving here, I have learned that fellowship is life. French people gather regularly, and weekend meals are notoriously long. Even when there's a strike or protest, the day somehow ends with music and drinks.

But adapting to a different way of life in France has changed me in infinite ways, especially when it comes to relationships and meaningful conversations .

In 2011, I moved to Paris as a career-obsessed New Yorker who was never satisfied.

So how do French people start and maintain the meaningful conversations that they are so famous for?

They don't ask questions about work, which can seem invasive or unimportant. And they love inviting deep, even argumentative, conversation. Healthy dispute and debate is practically a national sport here.

The Parisians I know use these open-ended questions to charm everyone they meet:

Questions to start the conversation

1. "Where are you from?"

2. "How do you know [host's name]?"

3. "How long have you lived in [city you are both currently in]?"

4. "Have you seen any good movies or TV shows recently?"

5. "What's a good podcast or book you could recommend?"

6. "Have you listened to the new [musician's name] album?"

7. "What was the last concert you attended?"

8. "Do you have any favorite restaurants in [city name]?"

9. "I love your [clothing item or accessory]. Where did you get it?"

Questions to inspire thought

10. "What's your deepest desire at this very moment?"

11. "If you could live in any decade or year, when would it be?"

12. "If you could eat the same meal every day for the rest of your life, what would it be?"

13. "What are three items you would take with you to a desert island?"

14. "If someone handed you a million dollars today, what would you do with it?"

15. "What is something that moved you recently?"