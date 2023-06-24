The Powerball jackpot is worth $427 million — here are the odds you'll win

While it's possible to win Saturday's $427 million Powerball jackpot, the odds are stacked against you.

The probability of matching all six numbers from the draw is 1 in 292,201,338, according to the lottery. That's less likely than being struck by lightning twice in your lifetime, which is 1 in 234,090,000, based on National Weather Service data.

As miraculous as those odds seem, you have a much better chance of winning smaller prizes by matching fewer numbers from the draw:

$1 million prize: Match five numbers (1 in 11,688,054)

Match five numbers (1 in 11,688,054) $50,000 prize: Match four numbers and the Powerball (1 in 913,129)

Match four numbers and the Powerball (1 in 913,129) $100 prize: Match four numbers (1 in 36,525)

Match four numbers (1 in 36,525) $100 prize: Match three numbers and the Powerball (1 in 14,494)

Match three numbers and the Powerball (1 in 14,494) $7 prize: Match three numbers (1 in 580)

Match three numbers (1 in 580) $7 prize: Match two numbers and the Powerball (1 in 701)

Match two numbers and the Powerball (1 in 701) $4 prize: Match one number and the Powerball (1 in 92)

Match one number and the Powerball (1 in 92) $4 prize: Match the Powerball only (1 in 38)

The overall odds of winning any prize with one ticket are 1 in 24.87, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association that runs the lottery.

Each ticket is $2, but if you spend an extra $1 for the lottery's Power Play multiplier, you could increase all prize amounts except the jackpot by two, three, four, five or 10 times. The prize multiplier is randomly selected as part of the draw.

There are a couple of exceptions, however. Match 5 winnings are always doubled to $2 million with the Power Play option, no matter which Power Play number is drawn. The 10 times multiplier is only available when the jackpot is $150 million or less.

California is the only participating state not to offer Power Play.

Considering the incredible odds, you should only wager what you're willing to lose, since winning a large payout is highly unlikely.

The next draw is Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET. If the numbers don't match a ticket, the jackpot funds will rollover to the next draw, which is Monday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

If you somehow beat the odds, here are four things you should do before claiming the prize. You might also want to avoid thunderstorms for a while.

