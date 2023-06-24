This 15-question test will tell you if you're addicted to your phone: "The problem may be bigger than we think"

Our dependence on smartphones happened swiftly.

Smartphone technology was invented in the early 90s, and the first iPhone launched in 2007, the first Android in 2008. By 2010, 35% of Americans owned a smartphone, according to Pew Research. During the next 11 years that percentage would climb to 85%.

Saying your smartphone usage is an "addiction" can still seem a little dramatic, though. Especially because you probably use your iPhone or Android as much as your friends and family.

Catherine Price, author of "How to Break Up With Your Phone," writes in her book that the pervasiveness of these behaviors is exactly why they need to be examined.

"The fact that these behaviors and feelings are so universal does not mean that they are harmless," Price writes. "Instead, it's an indication that the problem may be bigger than we think."

If you want to find out if your phone usage could be classified as an addiction, there is a quick survey you can take, which Price includes in her book, that will tell you: the Smartphone Compulsion Test.