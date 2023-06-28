Self-made millionaire: The No. 1 number to calculate if you want to be rich—'very few people know' it

If you want to be rich, you have to know your numbers. How much do you spend on groceries? On entertainment? On gifts? Even how much you tip matters.

I understand that it can be hard. When your finances aren't where you want them to be, it's sometimes easier to just avoid looking at them. But at the very least, there's one number you need to calculate: your bottom line number, or your income minus your expenses.

It sounds simple, but as a financial consultant and self-made first-generation multimillionaire, I'm often surprised by how very few people can tell me their bottom line number off the top of their heads.

You don't need an elaborate Microsoft Excel spreadsheet to do this — just a notebook, pencil, and your bank accounts in front of you.