You could be entitled to free cash if you used Google between 2006 and 2013—here's how to claim it

You could be owed some cash if you are a U.S. resident who used Google search between Oct. 26, 2006 and Sept. 30, 2013. The potential payout is the result of a class-action lawsuit that alleges Google improperly shared users' search queries and histories with third-party websites and companies. Google is settling the suit for $23 million without admitting any wrongdoing. Considering that the settlement applies to millions of potential claimants, the payout is only estimated to be $7.70. While that's not a lot of money, making a claim is easy and can be done in a few minutes.

How to claim Google settlement money

Before you make a claim, you'll need to register a "class member ID" via the settlement administrator handling claims. Once you've received your ID number from the administrator, enter it in the "submit claim" page of the settlement's website. You can also mail the claim form to the address provided on the same webpage. Aside from providing contact details, including your home address, you'll need to attest that you used Google search between 2006 and 2013. By making a claim, you will no longer be able to sue Google for improperly sharing your data during this timespan. The deadline to make a claim is 11:59 p.m. PDT, July 31, 2023. If you're mailing the form, it must be postmarked for the same day. It's not yet clear when you'd receive the money. A final approval hearing for the settlement is scheduled for Oct. 12, 2023, so look for a payout sometime beyond that date.

You can claim money from Meta, too

A similar class-action settlement applies to U.S. residents who used Facebook between May 24, 2007 and Dec. 22, 2022. A $725 million settlement is the outcome of a lawsuit alleging that Facebook (now Meta Platforms) shared user data with third parties without permission. Meta has denied any liability or wrongdoing as part of the settlement. Despite the sizable sum, most claimants should expect less than $100, according to one expert who spoke to Nexstar Media Group. The size of the payout will depend on how many people file claims, as well as how long you had an active Facebook account between 2007 and 2022.

How to make your Facebook settlement claim