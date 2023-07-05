‘Be prepared for the worst’: Here are 4 tips on surviving long job interviews — and how to ace them

"Be prepared for the worst. If you start getting calls for interviews, I recommend assuming that you're going to be engaging in a long slog process with lots of competition," said one workplace expert.

Economic uncertainty has resulted in not just layoffs and hiring freezes — job interviews are also getting longer. "Hiring, onboarding, and training is an expensive process and companies want to be sure they're getting the right candidate from the outset," said Richard Lambert, a resume and workplace expert. While three to five rounds of interviews were once expected for non-managerial positions, the new norm is much more demanding. "I've had clients who have had hellish interview experiences," Lambert shared. "They're elated to have gotten the call back after their resumes worked their way through the screening process, only to be run through the thorniest of briar patches with interview round after interview round, tests, and producing actual work for a job they don't yet have."

It's better to be surprised by a quick and easy interview procedure than be caught off guard by the more arduous procedure. Richard Lambert Resume and workplace expert

As long interviews become more commonplace, job seekers need to adapt to this process of jumping through more hoops. "Be prepared for the worst. If you start getting calls for interviews, I recommend assuming that you're going to be engaging in a long slog process with lots of competition," Lambert added. "It's better to be surprised by a quick and easy interview procedure than be caught off guard by the more arduous procedure." Here are four tips for long interview processes — and nailing them:

1. Research the company and role

When facing an extended interview process, take time to evaluate the opportunity based on your personal and professional goals, said Steven Leitch, a career coach and resume expert. That will determine if it's worth investing more energy into the process. "Look into the organization's reputation, culture, and growth prospects. This will help you determine if the company aligns with your values."

You should also assess the role and its potential for growth, he added. "Consider the position's potential for learning, career development, and advancement. Evaluate if the opportunity aligns with your long-term goals and if the investment of time and effort will be worthwhile."

2. Clarify expectations

Long job interviews can be frustrating, but that can be managed if you first seek clarity on the road ahead. "Open communication with the hiring manager or HR representative will give you a better understanding of what to expect," said Leitch. "Seek clarity on the number of interview rounds, tests, and the estimated timeline from the early stages of the process."

If you have the frame of mind that interviewing is going to be a marathon, you'll expect it and you'll be better prepared to see things through until the end Richard Lambert Resume and workplace expert

That will help put you in the state of mind to last the distance as a candidate. "When preparing for a marathon, one does not get upset at how long the marathon course is — they train themselves to meet the challenge," said Lambert. "Same with the now-normal long interview process: If you have the frame of mind that interviewing is going to be a marathon, you'll expect it and you'll be better prepared to see things through until the end." Ayomi Samaraweera, a former management consultant and now TikTok creator offering career advice, has gone through nine rounds of interviews for a job. She told CNBC that it's important to make sure you know the compensation on the table. "You don't want to find yourself in a position where you've done seven interviews, they offer you the role, and the compensation does not match your expectations and the gap is too big to close."

3. Weigh other options

While going through a long interview process, it's essential to keep exploring other opportunities. "Don't put all your eggs in one basket. Consider other job openings and continue networking to keep your options open," said Leitch.

"Even if you are far down the interview process for a role you should always be looking for other roles. This can also give you leverage in the negotiation process if you were to be offered the role." Exploring and interviewing for multiple roles can also help you to stay on top of changing needs in your industry, Samaraweera added.

4. Be consistent