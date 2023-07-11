The No. 1 destination to live and work abroad, according to expats

Expats in Mexico are some of the happiest in the world, according to a new report from Internations, the global community for people who live and work abroad.

Mexico ranks No. 1 as the top destination for expats, with 90% of people saying they're happy with their lives abroad in the country, compared to 72% globally.

The "Expat Insider" report ranks 53 destinations based on five indices: quality of life, ease of settling in, working abroad, personal finance and an "expat essentials" index, which covers housing, administration, language and digital life.

Expats living in Mexico rate it highly for how easy it is to settle in there, as well as the friendliness of locals and ease of building your own community.