Is your partner setting a boundary or controlling your behavior? Here's how to spot the difference, according to a relationship therapist

Last week Sarah Brady, an ex-girlfriend of actor Jonah Hill, started posting screenshots of text messages the couple exchanged during their year-long relationship to her Instagram account.

In the messages, which have now gone viral, Hill shares a list of actions he'd like Brady, who is a surfer, model and law student, not to do. He includes "surfing with men," "to post pictures of yourself in a bathing suit," and "to model."

"These are my boundaries for romantic partnership," he says in the text.

The screenshots sparked discussion around Hill's use of the word "boundaries" and how what we know as "therapy-speak" can be invoked to justify questionable behavior.

"Therapy speak has become weaponized in many ways," says Lisa Marie Bobby, psychologist and clinical director of Growing Self Counseling & Coaching in Denver. "People take ideas that look, feel, and sometimes sound quite virtuous and healthy, but then use them in ways that effectively control or harm other people and relationships."

It's hard to respond to someone who is accusing you of violating them, she says.

"By saying, 'you're failing to respect my boundaries,' it is effectively stopping the conversation and accusing someone else of being inappropriate," Bobby says. "It's a misappropriation of the idea."