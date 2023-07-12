McDonald's and Wendy's are giving out free fries for National French Fry Day: How to claim yours

McDonald's is once again giving out free food via its eponymous app.

The burger chain is giving customers a complimentary order of fries on Thursday, July 13 in honor of National French Fry Day.

To get the world famous spuds, customers will need to make a free account on the McDonald's smartphone app. Upon logging in on Thursday, they will have the option to place an order for the fries.

You can download the McDonald's app here.

Customers will be able to select any size they want, and will not be required to make a purchase to receive the free fries.

But McDonald's isn't the only fast food joint offering free fries this week. Wendy's is offering a complimentary order of fries or breakfast potatoes to any customer who makes a purchase using its mobile app between July 13 and July 15.

Fatburger, meanwhile, is offering free fries with any in-store purchase or online order made using the code "FrenchFryDay22" from July 13 to July 19.

Checkers & Rally's customers who have the chain's app will be eligible for a free XL order of seasoned fries between July 14 and July 16.

