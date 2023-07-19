Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' is the longest IMAX film ever: Here's where to watch it in 70mm IMAX

The IMAX theater at AMC Lincoln Square 13 on New York's Upper West Side features one of the biggest screens in the country, measuring 97 feet wide and 76 feet tall.

Starting this week, it will be one of only 30 theaters in the world screening Christopher Nolan's latest blockbuster "Oppenheimer" in 70-millimeter IMAX film.

David Keighley, executive vice president at IMAX, invited CNBC Make It into the projectionist booth at the venue to show off the 600-pound, 11-mile-long film reel that comprises Nolan's three-hour nuclear bomb epic.

What makes 70mm film so special, Keighley explains, is the level of detail it can capture. While a modern digital projection is equivalent to a 4K display, 70mm film is equal to roughly 18K.

It's known as the gold standard in the industry, but is also rare. The last film to receive a 70mm IMAX release was Nolan's "Tenet" in 2020. Due to pandemic restrictions, only 11 theaters were able to screen it.

Of the 30 theaters equipped to show the 70mm IMAX print of "Oppenheimer," only 19 are in the United States. The rest are in Canada and the United Kingdom, with Australia and the Czech Republic each being home to one as well.