After 3 days at a Hawaiian resort, couple decides to buy part of it for $1.1 million

Joan and Ned Woodward had a feeling they'd enjoy their stay at Timbers Kaua'i, but they had no idea the Hawaii resort would become a permanent fixture in their lives.

The Washington, D.C.-based couple decided to vacation at the 450-acre resort community last summer after receiving a glowing review from their daughter, who had already been and raved about the golf course and restaurant.

The pair booked a three-bedroom suite and took the family for what was supposed to be a short stay.

"By day three, I was talking with the salesperson about buying into it," Joan, an insurance executive, tells CNBC Make It. "My husband just said, 'We live on the east coast. Are you insane?'"

Ned was sold, though, after the couple attended an owners-only dinner and he got to rub shoulders with a famous hockey player, who she declined to name. "It was the cherry on the cake, especially since we're such big hockey fans," Joan says.

In October 2022, Joan and Ned signed a fractional ownership deed for a 1/6th stake in an oceanfront three-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom townhouse with 3,100 square feet of interior space for $1.125 million.