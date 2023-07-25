Don’t buy this major ‘myth’ about job-hopping, says career coach: ‘It is an archaic belief’

The one-year rule is often not explicitly written in any job contract, but many employees still follow it.

The rule — that an employee should stay in a job for at least one year before they switch — has become an unspoken standard of the professional world. But career coach Sarah Doody says the one-year mark is arbitrary.

"People need to get over this myth that I think is out there that if you leave a job before one year, it's going to look bad on your resume," Doody tells CNBC Make It. "It is an archaic belief."

In fact, she says that leaving a job before a year can play to one's advantage if done correctly: "I think it will actually make you come across as a more strategic, thoughtful, mindful individual rather than just coasting along for another nine months."

Nancy Wang, a general manager at Amazon Web Services, agrees, as long as short stints do not become a pattern.

"What I truly look for is resilience. That's actually the edge," says Wang.

The two career experts both think that impact is more important than how long you stay at a company. Here are their tips on how to execute a successful job-hop: