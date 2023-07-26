This CEO left an exec job at Airbnb to start her own baby formula company—in 2022, it brought in $84 million

Laura Modi wasn't looking for a reason to quit her job as she walked the aisles of her local pharmacy at 3 a.m. — she just wanted to find something to calm her crying newborn.

Instead, hidden between a rack of magazines and discounted bottles of sunscreen, she found a multi-million dollar business idea: organic baby formula.

It was 2016, and Modi had given birth to her daughter just five days earlier. The Airbnb exec wasn't producing enough milk to breastfeed her newborn, and she was baffled by the fact that many of the baby formulas available in San Francisco, where she lived at the time, had corn syrup or palm oil among their first ingredients.

"I was exhausted and resentful that I failed at breastfeeding and had to resort to a second-best option, a formula with ingredients I wouldn't want to consume myself," Modi, now 38, recalls.

What's more, it was the opposite experience Modi expected to have as a new mom. "I anticipated joy, coupled with a bit of exhaustion and exhilaration through it all," she says. "I never once thought I would be feeling this immense disappointment and sadness over feeding my child."

That same year, Modi dove headfirst into a research rabbit hole, studying the ins and outs of the baby formula industry, and was shocked to find that the nutritional standards of formula had not been significantly updated since the 1980s. The global infant-formula market is expected to be valued at over $100 billion by 2032.

In 2017, when Modi's daughter turned one, she decided to quit her job as Airbnb's head of hospitality and set out to create a baby formula with cleaner ingredients.

Today, Modi is a mother of three and the co-founder and CEO of Bobbie, a company that sells FDA-approved infant formula that's made with organic milk — and doesn't contain fillers, corn syrup, antibiotics, palm oil or maltodextrin, a white, starchy preservative.

To date, Bobbie has raised over $140 million. A single 14-ounce can of formula costs $25.99, and is sold on Bobbie's website and Target stores throughout the U.S. as well as Target.com.



In 2022, Bobbie's revenue topped $84 million, despite last year's nationwide shortage of baby formula, which was triggered by supply chain issues and the discovery of the life-threatening pathogen cronobacter in powdered formulas.

When the formula shortage hit in early 2022, Bobbie closed its subscription service to new customers for about eight months — a difficult decision that Modi says allowed the company to "continually and reliably" serve its existing customers.



Below, Modi discusses how she found the confidence to leave her tech job, what it's like to have a baby while running a company, and where she sees the future of the formula industry heading.