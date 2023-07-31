Couple quit their jobs to open a coffee shop run by people with disabilities: It’s a ‘human rights movement’ in disguise

Bitty and Beau's Coffee isn't your average coffee shop. It's a "human rights movement" in disguise, say co-founders Amy and Ben Wright.

The husband-and-wife duo left their careers in education and finance — in 2016 and 2020, respectively — to build Bitty and Beau's, a chain of coffee shops run almost entirely by people with intellectual or developmental disabilities. The chain is named after two of their four children, both of whom were diagnosed with Down syndrome.

The idea, which hit Amy "in the shower one day," is based on a simple concept, she tells CNBC Make It: "Coffee shops could be the perfect place to not only create jobs for people with disabilities, but a place where others could come in and spend time with people with disabilities and hopefully start to see them a little bit differently."

Today, Bitty and Beau's has 19 locations and more than 400 employees across 11 states, according to its website. The Wrights declined to share financial data, but noted that the company is profitable.

It started when Amy left the after-school theater program for kids she'd founded, to help the first Bitty and Beau's get off the ground. It was a 500-square-foot location employing 19 people with disabilities in her hometown of Wilmington, North Carolina.

Within six months, the shop moved into a 5,000-square-foot space, Ben says. In May 2020, he left Dye Creek Capital — a financial advisement firm he founded in 2013, after serving as a VP of investments at Morgan Stanley and Citi — to join Amy full-time.

"We were busting at the seams from Day 1," says Ben, who adds that social media helped raise customer awareness: "People were making trips from across the country to come see what we were doing here."