Mattel is hiring a 'Chief Uno Player' to test its new game for $17,000—here's how to apply

Ken's job is beach. Now, yours can be UNO.

Fresh off of "Barbie's" massive success at the box office, Mattel is hoping to make waves once again by offering one lucky fan the opportunity to make thousands of dollars as its first-ever Chief UNO Player.

The promotion comes as the toy maker is rolling out the latest iteration of its popular card game: UNO Quatro. The Chief UNO Player will be tasked with "challenging worthy competitors to a game of UNO Quatro and teaching the new rules to fans," Mattel's job listing reads.

"We're constantly looking to create new ways for fans to engage with UNO," Mattel's global head of games Ray Adler said in a statement. "We're thrilled to offer a position to the ultimate UNO player to help introduce our brand-new game."