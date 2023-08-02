The No. 1 skill you need to 'win every argument,' says public speaking expert: 'Few people have it'

In my book, "Win Every Argument: The Art of Debating, Persuading, and Public Speaking," I outline the two types of listening to master: critical listening and empathetic listening.

Good listening skills boost your credibility and make you sound confident. But very few people are good at it. They easily get distracted, they start planning what they're going to say, or worse, they cut the other person off and rant away.

People who win arguments and are good at debating don't just speak well, they listen well, too.

This requires consciously absorbing, comprehending and evaluating the information given to you by a speaker in real-time. "Is it true or false?" "Does it make sense or not?" "Can I trust or believe what I am hearing?"

You need to be a critical listener when your teacher is giving you feedback on an essay you wrote. Or when your boss is going through what was wrong in a report you wrote.

Here's how to be a critical listener when your opponent is making their case:

Keep an open mind.

When you're arguing against an opponent, do not automatically assume that everything they're saying is wrong, silly or dumb.

Listen for valid points or clever lines that you'll then need to address or concede in your own remarks.

You should be confident in your own arguments, yes, but also remain open-minded enough to see where an opponent is strong or where you may have fallen short.

Clear your mind.

Don't daydream or snooze as others around you are speaking and advocating. It damages your credibility and standing with an audience to be seen behaving in a rude or dismissive way.

Focus laser-like on the task at hand. By listening critically to your opponent and being ready to catch fallacious or false claims, you can prepare zinger-like responses, and win your argument.

Take notes.

Critical listening benefits from a sharp mind and a good memory. Both can be bolstered by good old-fashioned note-taking. Some of the most successful people on the planet are fastidious notetakers.

British billionaire Richard Branson, who says he goes through dozens of notebooks a year, wrote about a conference in London where he shared the stage with Bill Gates.

According to Branson, as Gates "made a closing speech … he pulled some pieces of paper out of his pocket."