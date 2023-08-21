37-year-old launched a bank specifically for Black-owned businesses—to help fix 'a problem for everybody'

At first, Kelly Ifill had no interest in following in her family's footsteps.

Her father has a long-running contracting business in Brooklyn, New York. Her grandmother ran a cleaning service. Her aunt, uncle and even some cousins have experienced the highs and lows of running a small business.

"I had no interest in being an entrepreneur," Ifill, 37, tells CNBC Make It with a chuckle. "I was like, 'I don't want that. It looks hard!'" Instead, she was a schoolteacher, then an MBA candidate and a staffer for seed-stage venture capital firms.

But things change. Ifill — who is Black — watched businesses in her Brooklyn community struggle to stay afloat, their frustrations with traditional banks front and center. Black business owners are much less likely to be approved for commercial checking accounts and bank loans, often paying higher rates when they do land a loan.

In 2021, Ifill concluded that starting her own company was the best way to help other Black and minority entrepreneurs get their own businesses off the ground. In January, she launched Guava, an online banking platform aimed specifically at Black small-business owners.

The result: more than 3,000 members in seven months, reflecting "a diverse range of businesses, from candle companies to spin studios," the company says.

For context, Mercury — another online bank for startups — topped 100,000 customers in three years, according to TechCrunch. Many large banks boast millions of small-business customers each.

Ifill credits Guava's early traction to her close understanding of entrepreneurship's most intense challenges.

"I have grown up understanding what that experience is," she says. "Especially for Black people [and] especially for immigrants in this country."