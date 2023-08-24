The 15 best U.S. cities for first-time homebuyers—the top 3 are in Texas

If you're a first-time homebuyer, you might want to consider moving to Texas.

Five Texas cities land among the top 15 places to buy your first home, according to a recent analysis by financial services company SmartAsset, which ranked 185 metro areas based on affordability, growth potential, competition and demographics to determine the best possible home investment for young buyers.

Of those ranked, the military town of Killeen, Texas, came out on top as the No. 1 place, as it's a growing city with home prices that are nearly half the national median.

The number of homes available in Killeen is higher than most other cities, which favors buyers, and it's a young city, with a higher-than-average percentage of residents under the age of 40.

Texas has long been a migration hotspot in the U.S. The population grew 43% between 2002 and 2022, according to U.S. Census data. But despite this growth, home prices are slightly cheaper than the U.S. average, which makes for some of the most affordable homes in the country.

Here's a look at the top 15 cities for first-time homebuyers, along with each city's median home price.