Companies are cutting salaries for new hires as workers' pay expectations hit record highs

Job-hopping isn't paying what it used to.

During the heyday of the "great resignation," workers could expect to see a 20% pay bump from changing jobs.

Now, as the job market cools and companies become more cautious with hiring, the big signing bonuses and high salaries new hires once enjoyed are dwindling.

Data from payroll provider Gusto shows that wages for new hires are 5% lower than they were for new recruits in the same roles in July 2022, with tech and administrative roles seeing some of the sharpest declines. Nearly half of the 2,000 employers surveyed by ZipRecruiter in July said they had reduced pay for recent job openings.

As businesses cut new hires' salaries, however, jobseekers' wage expectations have hit record highs, according to a Federal Reserve Bank of New York survey released Monday.

Job seekers' average "reservation wage," or the lowest pay they'd be willing to take to switch jobs, climbed to $78,645 in July 2023, an 8% increase from just a year ago and the highest number in a data series that began in 2014, CNBC reports.

Matt Dalrymple has applied for over 50 sales jobs in New Jersey and New York since his previous employer, Yellow, filed for bankruptcy and laid off its workforce earlier this month.

The posted salaries for the roles he's interested in, the 24-year-old says, have fallen around $10,000 since he last browsed job listings six months ago (he's targeting account manager roles that pay at least $65,000-$80,000). Dalrymple has also noticed that hiring managers seem "a lot less eager" to mention, or discuss, pay during job interviews than in 2021, the last time he was on the job hunt.

"I almost expected this to happen though," he says. "Everyone's worried about inflation, and whether or not we're going to end up in a recession ... I've just accepted that I might have less negotiating power than I did two years ago."

To be fair, persistent inflation isn't helping the disconnect between companies and new hires: Bosses see inflation as a reason to cut costs, while workers see the higher cost of living as a reason to ask for more money.