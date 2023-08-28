Florida baseball team lists entire stadium on Airbnb for $5,000 a night

Celebrities have been taking big swings with their Airbnb listings lately, but one out-of-the-box stay on the platform is a home run.

Since 2020, the Pensacola Blue Wahoos have listed their entire Double-A baseball stadium on the home rental site. And unlike the one-time offers from Hollywood A-listers, anyone can book the unique beach town stay.

Blue Wahoos Stadium costs $5,143 per night, and includes two queen beds and four bunk beds. For the price of admission, the listing boasts, guests will have unfettered access to the ballpark.

"Want to hit with your friends in our batting cage? Be our guest!," the listing reads. "Want to play catch on the field at 11:30 PM? Be our guest! Want to take batting practice while having a couple cold ones with the boys? Be our guest!"

Guests are even allowed into the team's clubhouse, which features TVs, couches, ping pong tables and padded chairs normally reserved for ballplayers.