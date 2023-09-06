This former Harvard lecturer sold his company for nearly $20 million—and burnt out immediately after: Here's how he recovered

No matter how much we think we know ourselves and what we want, we can still feel unsure about what the next steps in our careers, and life overall, should be. Feeling trapped in a cycle with no sense of direction often leads to burnout.

Take for instance, Suneel Gupta, who felt more burnt out than ever after exceeding his expectations by selling his wellness company for nearly $20 million in 2016.

Lost and confused, Gupta, who also lectured at Harvard University as a visiting scholar, realized that the key to entering the next phase of his life involved finding his way back to his center, a value that his grandfather instilled in him as a young boy.

You can think of your center as your purpose that keeps you grounded even in moments of uncertainty; it's what's referred to in Hinduism as "dharma."

Gupta embarked on his own journey of gravitating back to his center and compiled a pathway for people to follow in his new book, "Everyday Dharma: 8 Essential Practices For Finding Success and Joy in Everything You Do."

Here are eight practices you can implement in your life to ground yourself and re-align with your purpose when you're experiencing burnout.