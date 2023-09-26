Travelers say Tampa International is the best large airport in North America for the second year in a row

J.D. Power ranked the best airports in North America for 2023.

J.D. Power released its annual North America Airport Satisfaction Study, which ranks large airports based on overall customer satisfaction on a 1,000-point scale. A large airport is defined as having 10 million to 32.9 million passengers per year. The study is based on 27,147 completed surveys from U.S. and Canadian residents, fielded between August 2022 and July 2023. It measured overall traveler satisfaction with large North American airports by evaluating six factors: Airport accessibility (getting to the airport/leaving the airport)

Check-in/baggage check (as applicable)

Security check

Food, beverage and retail

Terminal facilities (concourses, lounges, signage, restrooms and gate areas)

Baggage claim (as applicable)

No. 1 large airport in North America: Tampa International Airport

For the second year in a row, Tampa International Airport is the best large airport in North America based on customer satisfaction with a score of 832/1,000. In 2021, CN Traveler ranked the airport in the top 10 in America and in 2020, Airports Council International named it the best airport in North America for its size, according to the airport's website. The Florida airport services more than 90 nonstop destinations across multiple airlines, including American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, JetBlue and others.

Tampa International Airport in Florida is ranked as the best large airport in North America. Education Images | Universal Images Group | Getty Images

10 best large airports in North America, 2023