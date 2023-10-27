From boardrooms to playgrounds, women should be treated as equals, says India's Nita Ambani

Nita Ambani, founder and chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, and her husband Indian billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani at the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai, India, 31 March, 2023.

A philanthropist, a champion for women's rights, and the founder of one of India's largest foundations.

Nita Ambani is a woman who wears many hats – but the accolades don't stop there.

The 59-year-old also juggles a slew of responsibilities in high-profile roles in organizations ranging from sports to arts.

Dubbed the "first lady of Indian business," she's also the wife of Mukesh Ambani — Asia's wealthiest man.

Ambani is best known for her role as chairperson of Reliance Foundation, a philanthropic organization owned by India's richest company, Reliance Industries.

"The Reliance Foundation over the years has invested in many causes — education, child welfare, women empowerment and gender equality," Ambani told CNBC's Tanvir Gill on "The CNBC Conversation," emphasizing on why it's important for women to receive the same opportunities as their male counterparts.

"It's time we treat our girls and boys equally, whether in boardrooms or on playgrounds," the mother-of-three said, adding that empowering women is something "very, very dear to my heart."