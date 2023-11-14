55-year-old farmer spent $25,000 to open a bridal shop—now it brings in more than $300,000 a year

Penny Bowers-Schebal says she begins "every morning in barn boots" and ends each night "in pearls."

The 55-year-old lives on a goat dairy farm in Austinburg, Ohio, a rural town of less than 600 people roughly 50 miles east of Cleveland. She tends to the goats and peacocks at sunrise, then travels drives seven minutes to Genova, home of her wedding gown shop Formality Bridal.

The shop, located in a 4,000-square-foot abandoned church, has a simple, profitable business model: Buy discounted last-season sample gowns from major retailers, and sell them to local brides for up to $999. That's nearly $1,000 less than the average wedding dress, according to research from The Knot.

Formality Bridal has brought in more than $313,000 in revenue so far this year, according to documents reviewed by CNBC Make It. The five-year-old business, which has five employees, opened a second location last week in Erie, Pennsylvania, an hour's drive away.

Bowers-Schebal pays herself about 20% of Formality Bridal's annual revenue, which last year shook out to approximately $57,000. It's not the most money she's ever made, but she works less than 25 hours per week, has a growing business and feels fulfilled, she says.

"We've always been able to pay our bills, pay our employees, and then there's some left for me in my pocket, too," says Bowers-Schebal. "That's how I define success of a small business."

Here's how she juggles farm life with her bridal shop, and how she built a profitable business with "no experience," she says.