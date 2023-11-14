The No. 1 industry Gen Z wants to work in, according to new research—it's not tech

You won't find the most popular careers among young people in Silicon Valley or on Wall Street.

Media and entertainment is the top industry Gen Z wants to work in, beating tech, health care and education, according to a new report from Samsung and Morning Consult.

The report, which surveyed over 1,000 Americans ages 16 to 25, found that Gen Z values flexible, creative jobs and careers where they can maintain a healthy work-life balance.

"Lifestyle is a big part of the attraction," says Ann Woo, the head of corporate citizenship at Samsung Electronics America. "Media and entertainment is a creative industry that offers flexibility and self-expression, two of the most important attributes younger workers want in a job."