Bill Gates says today’s software is still 'pretty dumb,' but believes AI will ‘utterly change how we live our lives'

From virtually sending a friend money to ordering food to your doorstep, computer and mobile applications allow us to accomplish many tasks faster and easier than we could in the past.

However, despite its rapid development over the past few years, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates thinks today's software is still "pretty dumb," according to a Nov. 9 post on his blog, GatesNotes.

"You can use Microsoft Word and Google Docs to draft a business proposal, but they can't help you send an email, share a selfie, analyze data, schedule a party, or buy movie tickets," the billionaire writes.

Currently, we typically use apps to complete a singular task such as booking a flight or checking our bank account. However, Gates predicts AI will make using different apps unnecessary within the next five years.

Gates envisions a future in which you would have an AI agent, which would be a type of software that is able to process and respond to natural language and accomplish a number of different tasks. You would simply ask your AI agent to do something and it would be able to do things for you based on information you've shared with it about your work, personal life, interests and preferences.

"In the next few years, they will utterly change how we live our lives, online and off," he says.

Gates uses planning a trip as an example. Ordinarily, this would involve booking your hotel, flights, restaurants and other activities on your own. But an AI agent would be able to use its knowledge of your preferences to book and purchase those things on your behalf.

"When asked, it will recommend things to do based on your interests and propensity for adventure, and it will book reservations at the types of restaurants you would enjoy," he writes.