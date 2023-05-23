What parents need to know about P2P payment apps as Venmo adds teen account

Maskot | Maskot | Getty Images

Apps are 'convenient,' but woes can be 'difficult to fix'

Peer-to-peer payment apps, also known as P2P apps, are widely used throughout the U.S., used by 64% of adults, including 81% of those ages 18 to 29 years old, according to a 2022 report from Consumer Reports. Teresa Murray, a consumer watchdog at the U.S. Public Interest Research Group, urges caution when using P2P apps. "There are real consequences if something goes wrong," she said. U.S. PIRG examined nearly 9,300 complaints received by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau between April 2017 and April 2021, and uncovered a pattern of issues among several P2P apps with digital wallets, scams and customer service.

watch now

"People use these P2P apps because they're convenient and they're easy," Murray said. "But it's very inconvenient when something goes wrong." Nearly one-quarter of users have reported sending money to the wrong person, a 2022 survey from LendingTree found. "It's difficult to fix it, and people just don't realize that up front," she added.

Protecting teens from common P2P payment issues

Whether your teen is using Venmo or another P2P app, Murray said it's important for both parent and child to be familiar with the possible risks. For example, she suggests that users fund P2P accounts with a credit card rather than a checking account because there a greater protections under the Truth In Lending Act and Fair Credit Billing Act if something goes wrong. And if you do link to your bank account or a teen's, keep the majority of your cash elsewhere.

Murray also suggests only paying "people you know well" via P2P apps and asking them to send you a request via the app before making a payment for the first time. "Once you have completed a transaction, it's done," she warned. "You're not getting your money back." Teens should also make transactions private, add extra authentication to access the app from their phone, and be vigilant when sharing their device with others, she said. They may also thwart scammers by never sharing authentication codes with anyone.

Talk to your teens about money