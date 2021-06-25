Mobile payment app complaints are surging as more Americans go cashless

There's been a surge in consumer complaints about mobile payment apps and digital wallets, such as Venmo, Cash App, Coinbase and Zelle, as more Americans go cashless.

That's according to a new report from the U.S. Public Interest Research Group, a policy and research organization.

U.S. PIRG reviewed 9,277 complaints received by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau from April 2017 to April 2021, finding a pattern of issues with digital wallets, scams and customer service.

Digital payment apps allow instant money transfers through connected bank accounts or credit cards.

Most consumers were already using digital payment apps before the pandemic — roughly 4 in 5 Americans, a NerdWallet survey revealed — and Covid-19 only accelerated the demand for cashless payments.

The U.S. PIRG report found a steady increase in consumer problems, with a spike of 970 digital wallet complaints in April 2021, nearly double the previous peak in July 2020.

"It's not really clear to consumers that once they send the money, it may not ever come back," said Ed Mierzwinski, consumer advocate at U.S. PIRG.