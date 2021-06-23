The national eviction ban will likely be extended through July. What that means for renters

Renter advocacy groups have pressured the administration of President Joe Biden to extend the CDC eviction ban for at least another month.

Struggling renters will likely have a little more time before they have to worry about eviction.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to extend the national moratorium on evictions that has been in place since September 2020 for another month, according to reporting by Reuters. The policy prohibits almost all evictions for nonpayment of rent and was slated to expire on June 30.

Advocates put pressure on the Biden administration to keep the ban in place for longer. Congress has allocated $45 billion in rental assistance, but the money has been painfully slow to reach people. And more than 10 million Americans remain behind on their rent.

More from Personal Finance:

Here's why cryptocurrency crashes on weekends

Advisors feel pull of cryptocurrency wave as clients express interest

Divorcing spouses are using cryptocurrency to hide money

"Any extension at this point is hugely welcome, but it's hard to tell how quickly the rental assistance programs are going to get to the point where they've met the huge demand that is out there," said John Pollock, coordinator of the National Coalition for a Civil Right to Counsel.

Here's what you need to know.