Eviction protections for renters will extend beyond June in these locations

Ronel Remy, an organizer with City Life/Vida Urbana, speaks during a "Rally to Stop Evictions and Foreclosures" at the Boston Common Fountain in Boston on Oct. 11, 2020.

Many of the more than 10 million Americans who remain behind on their rent will be at risk of eviction when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's national ban on the proceeding lifts on June 30.

But thanks to a growing number of local protections, struggling renters in a number of states and cities will be able to stay in their homes past that date.

In Vermont, for example, most evictions are barred until 30 days after its state of emergency concludes, which means that as of now, struggling renters are safe until at least the middle of July.

New York, meanwhile, has extended its eviction ban until September. And renters in New Jersey can't be kicked out of their homes until mid-August.

More from Personal Finance:

Climate change is impacting retirement plans

Congress wants to make more changes to the U.S. retirement system

What to know before making the leap into early retirement

Although Oregon's eviction ban lapses at the end of the month along with the CDC's, renters can't be evicted for rent owed between the months of April 2020 and June 2021, and they have until the end of February 2022 to make up those payments.

Other cities and counties have their own policies to protect renters impacted by Covid.

The city of Austin and surrounding Travis County in Texas will prohibit evictions from resuming until August.

The city council of Kenmore in Washington voted this week to extend its moratorium until October. Seattle could be next.