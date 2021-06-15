With eviction ban expiring in 14 days, many states have given out under 5% of rental assistance

For months, renter Sabrina Floyd waited to hear if she and her family were approved for help from the Clark County rental assistance program in Las Vegas.

She'd often ask her caseworker for updates and would get the same reply: "Thank you for your continued patience during these hard times," the email said. "We are still processing your application."

Then on June 9, she learned that she was denied because she hadn't supplied a necessary document in time. She wondered which document officials were referring to. No one had said her application was missing anything.

"We never took longer than 48 hours to respond to any request," Floyd, 27, said. "I feel frustrated."

And now she worries she and her 3-year-old daughter, Emeri, will be evicted.

Clark County's rental assistance program did not respond to a request for comment.

Even as the pandemic fades, more than 10 million Americans, or 14% of U.S. renters, are still behind on their rent.

Congress has allocated more than $45 billion in assistance to help clear up these arrears and keep people in their homes, but the rollout of the money has been slow in many states. The first funding package was passed in December and the second in March.