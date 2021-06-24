Free tax help available to individuals and families eligible for child tax credit, stimulus checks

Individuals and families with questions on the new monthly child tax credit payments or missing stimulus checks now have the opportunity to get free, in-person tax help.

The IRS announced on Wednesday that it is partnering with non-profit organizations, churches and community organizations in 12 cities to provide people with assistance over two weekends: June 25 to 26 and July 9 to 10.

The services are particularly aimed at those who do not typically file tax returns but need to submit their information in order to receive the monthly advance child tax credit or stimulus check payments.

A non-filer sign-up tool has also been created by the IRS. The online tool also lets people who are eligible for the $1,400 stimulus checks — or previous direct payments of $600 or $1,200 that were issued by the government — submit for those, as well.

The monthly child tax credit payments are scheduled to start in July. Eligible families will receive up to $300 per month for each child under age 6, and up to $250 per month per child ages 6 through 17.

The IRS has also launched an online tool to help parents assess whether they are eligible for those advance child tax credit payments.

The upcoming events are also open to people who do not have children and want to sign up for missing stimulus checks.

The events will be held in Atlanta; New York; Detroit; Houston; Los Angeles; Las Vegas; Miami; Milwaukee; Philadelphia; Phoenix; St. Louis; and Washington, D.C.