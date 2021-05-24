The government is still sending $1,400 stimulus checks. Why there's hope if you didn't get one yet

Missed out on a federal stimulus check since the pandemic began? Filing a tax return is the best way to get it.

Even though Tax Day has come and gone, it may not too late to claim any missing money.

In March, Congress approved new $1,400 stimulus checks through the American Rescue Plan Act. Those third stimulus payments add to the $1,200 and $600 payments that were approved last year.

In total, about 472 million payments through the first, second and third stimulus checks have been delivered, for a total of more than $807 billion, IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig said during testimony on Capitol Hill last week.

Since the American Rescue Plan Act was passed, the government continues to send out new payments.

Most of the stimulus checks that are still being issued are directed at taxpayers who are due additional money — so-called "plus-up" payments — now that their tax returns have been processed. In addition, new checks are also being sent to Americans who typically do not file taxes but recently did so in order to claim the stimulus check money.

Most people should receive their $1,400 stimulus checks and "plus-up" payments, if they're eligible, automatically, according to Erica York, economist at the Tax Foundation.

Payments that are still outstanding mostly represent people who are more difficult to reach, such as those who have no incomes or bank accounts, York said.

The IRS recently issued guidance for those who are homeless explaining they may still qualify for stimulus check money, as well as the expanded child tax credit, even if they do not have a permanent address or bank account. Others may miss out on the earned income tax credit.

The key to accessing that money is to file a federal tax return, even if you typically don't submit those forms.