How to capture higher savings yields with a CD ladder

If you're boosting your emergency fund or saving for a short-term goal, a certificate of deposit ladder, or CD ladder, may help you capture higher yields amid interest rate uncertainty.

After a series of interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, options for cash, such as high-yield savings, Treasury bills and money market funds have become more competitive.

However, experts say a CD ladder may be worth considering as the Fed weighs an interest rate pause or more rate hikes.

"It's always a tried-and-true strategy," said Ken Tumin, founder and editor of DepositAccounts.com, a website that tracks the most competitive options for savings. "You don't have to worry about trying to guess where interest rates are headed."

Typically, a CD ladder involves splitting equal amounts of cash among multiple CDs with different maturity dates. As the shorter terms expire, you can invest the proceeds into longer-maturity CDs.

"A CD ladder gives someone an opportunity to harvest a variety of yields over varying timelines," said Bankrate senior economic analyst Mark Hamrick. "And if you're searching for the highest yields, that can be quite rewarding."