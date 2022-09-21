Benchmark bond yields are ‘bad news' for investors as the Fed hikes rates by 0.75%. What it means for your portfolio

As investors digest another 0.75 percentage point interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve, government bonds may be signaling distress in the markets.

Ahead of news from the Fed, the policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury yield climbed to 4.006% on Wednesday, the highest level since October 2007, and the benchmark 10-year Treasury reached 3.561% after hitting an 11-year high this week.

When shorter-term government bonds have higher yields than long-term bonds, which is known as yield curve inversions, it's viewed as a warning sign for a future recession. And the closely-watched spread between the 2-year and 10-year Treasurys continues to be inverted.

"Higher bond yields are bad news for the stock market and its investors," said certified financial planner Paul Winter, owner of Five Seasons Financial Planning in Salt Lake City.

Higher bond yields create more competition for funds that may otherwise go into the stock market, Winter said, and with higher Treasury yields used in the calculation to assess stocks, analysts may reduce future expected cash flows.

What's more, it may be less attractive for companies to issue bonds for stock buybacks, a way for profitable companies to return cash to shareholders, Winter said.