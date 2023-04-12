Here’s the inflation breakdown for March 2023 — in one chart

South_agency | E+ | Getty Images

Inflation continued to retreat in March as energy prices pulled back from a year ago, when they began to spike due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. But swings in gasoline and other energy mask price pressures that, while easing, remain under the surface, economists said. "It's improving and the economy is cooling, but it's still far from tepid," Diane Swonk, chief economist at KPMG, said of inflation.

What drove inflation in March 2023

Housing was a "notable" inflation driver in March and over the past year, according to the BLS. The shelter index increased 8.2% in the last year, accounting for over 60% of the total increase in consumer prices after stripping out the volatile energy and food categories. Other notable annual increases include motor vehicle insurance (15%), household furnishings and operations (5.6%), recreation (4.8%) and new vehicles (6.1%), the bureau said. "There are a lot of categories that continue to see outsized increases month after month," said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate. "And [some of] those are categories that are staples in the household budget." "We've got to see improvement in terms of moderating price pressures across a broad range of categories," he added. The overall energy index is down 6.4% in the past year. Average U.S. gasoline prices topped out over $5 a gallon in June 2022, following a surge in oil prices after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. The price increase for both regular motor gasoline and diesel fuel from February to March 2022 was the largest monthly gain on record, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

To compare, average pump prices were about $3.54 a gallon this March, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. They've risen in recent weeks after a bloc of major oil-producing nations announced output cuts. Housing accounts for the largest share of average household expenses. Elevated inflation in housing has therefore served to prop up CPI readings. There's been a "huge" moderation in newly signed rent agreements, said Paul Ashworth, chief North America economist at Capital Economics. But price changes generally take nine months to a year to flow into CPI reports, due to how economists calculate price changes in the housing category, he said. "The big uncertainty is: We know housing costs should start to moderate ... soon [in the CPI], but none of us know exactly when," Ashworth said. The food at home index (i.e., grocery prices) fell 0.3% in March, its first monthly decline since September 2020. That's due to a combination of things like lower prices for diesel, a key component in transporting food to stores, and easing supply-chain issues, Zandi said. "It signals the food inflation fever has been broken," Zandi said.

Why inflation popped up and remains high

Consumer prices began rising rapidly in early 2021 as the U.S. economy started to reopen after the pandemic-related shutdown. Americans unleashed a flurry of pent-up demand for dining out, entertainment and vacations, aided by savings amassed from government relief. Meanwhile, the rapid economic restart snarled global supply chains, a dynamic exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. In other words, supply couldn't keep up with consumers' willingness to spend. Inflation was initially siloed in categories of physical goods like used cars and trucks. But the dynamic has morphed. "The supply shortage was very much a 2021, 2022 story," Ashworth said.

