How the Ukraine-Russia conflict may push up prices for Americans

A taxi driver refuels a vehicle at a Gulf gas station in Boston on Mar. 1, 2022. Vanessa Leroy/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The economic effects of Russia's invasion of Ukraine a week ago have reverberated around the globe — leaving many households to wonder how the conflict might hit their wallet. The short answer: Prices may be going up, especially for gasoline (and indeed already have). Costs for food and goods like smartphones may also rise, according to economists. Inflation would largely result from shortages and rising costs of raw materials like oil, wheat and metals like palladium — all of which Russia is a major producer. It would also come at a time when consumer prices are already rising at their fastest annual pace in 40 years.

Yet some of the inflation (if it comes to pass) will likely take months to appear, economists said. The timing and scale are hard to predict given the fluidity of the military conflict, novelty of Western sanctions against Russia and possibility of yet harsher ones. "What makes projecting this stuff so difficult is, all these measures are so new and so unprecedented as a model," according to Julia Friedlander, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council and a former advisor on sanctions policy at the U.S. Treasury Department. "What's it like to take the 11th largest economy offline in the course of days?" she said. The Federal Reserve is also expected to start raising interest rates this month to fight inflation.

Oil and gasoline

Food

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has the potential to impact food prices — though the impacts will likely be felt most acutely overseas, economists said. Russia is the world's largest wheat exporter. Ukraine and Russia together account for almost 30% of global wheat exports. Wheat prices on Wednesday surged to their highest level in 14 years. That could impact prices for bread, pasta, cereal, baked goods and other wheat-reliant foods, if producers pass higher costs on to consumers. Russia and Ukraine are also major exporters of other food products like barley, sunflower seed oil and corn. However, the U.S. is a net exporter of agricultural commodities, particularly wheat, corn and soybeans, which will likely dilute any impact, according to Hunter. "I wouldn't expect grocery prices to suddenly start rising now because of these moves," Hunter said. "If they're sustained, it's something you could potentially start to see over the coming months." Higher food prices are much more of an issue for the developing world, Friedlander said. Turkey, Egypt and Kazakhstan are the three biggest buyers of Russian wheat, respectively, for example. "I don't think it will affect the price of bread in Ohio," Friedlander said.

Cars and technology