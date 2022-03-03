Why establishing residency for in-state college tuition is so challenging

Since the start of the pandemic, students and their families are increasingly wary of the cost of a degree and hefty student loan debt that often goes along with it. That makes public college look even more attractive.

"In-state tuition is half to two-thirds lower than out-of-state," said Mark Kantrowitz, author of "How to Appeal for More College Financial Aid."

If picking a college comes down to the financial bottom line, then an in-state pubic school is often the best deal.

Tuition and fees plus room and board for in-state students at four-year public colleges averaged $27,330 in the 2021-22 school year; for out-of-state students, it was $44,150, according to the College Board. In comparison, students at four-year private college pay $55,800, on average, although when factoring in other expenses, the total tab can be more than $70,000 a year.

At the State University of New York, for example, in-state students pay just $7,000 for tuition, or roughly $23,350 a year including room and board and other fees.

"This is not the same as $75,000," said Nancy Zimpher, a senior fellow at the National Association of System Heads and the former chancellor of the State University of New York. "Our costs are high, not exorbitant."

New York's Excelsior Scholarship also covers four years of tuition for families that meet certain income thresholds. "When you talk about the cost of college and lump everything in there, it's not a level playing field," Zimpher said.

However, moving in order to establish residency for in-state tuition is a particularly high bar.

"The reason why states subsidize college tuition is because state residents pay taxes," Kantrowitz said. "You don't want someone to move to the state for lower-cost tuition and then leave."

Although each state has different requirements for determining whether a student can qualify to pay the reduced rate for residents, in most cases families must have a permanent home and have lived and worked there for at least a year.

You may also need to have a local driver's license, filed tax returns and be registered to vote in the state.

Independent students must further prove that they do not receive financial support from their parents or guardians and have lived and worked in that state on their own for at least a year before enrolling in college.