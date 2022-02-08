College enrollment continues to slide as free tuition and loan forgiveness stall

Nearly 1 million fewer students have enrolled in college since the beginning of the pandemic.

Between the sky-high costs and hefty the student loan debt, would-be freshmen are struggling to see the value in a degree. At the same time, more companies are hiring workers straight out of high school, amid an ongoing labor shortage.

Nationwide, fewer students went back to school again this year, dragging undergraduate enrollment down another 3.1% from last year, according to a recent report by the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center based on data from colleges.

The number of undergraduates in college is now down 5.1% compared to two years ago — a loss of 938,000 students, the report found.

Community colleges, which usually see an influx of students during economic downturns, have been particularly hard hit by enrollment declines.

Even though community college is significantly less expensive, fewer students enrolled when Covid's financial impact was at its worst.

Community college students likely are older, lower-income and often balancing work, children and other obligations, and they are also disproportionately students of color — all groups the pandemic hit especially hard.