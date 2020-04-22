Community colleges could see a surge in popularity amid Covid-19

The coronavirus crisis has already changed the way this year's crop of high school seniors are thinking about higher education.

And community colleges across the country are preparing accordingly.

"Under the circumstances, families may turn to us as the gateway of opportunity, and we've been ready," said Michael Baston, the president of Rockland Community College in Rockland County, New York.

Amid a global pandemic and sharp economic slowdown, students and families may be more likely to choose local and less-expensive public schools or community college rather than private universities far from home, according to Robert Franek, editor in chief of The Princeton Review and author of "The Best 385 Colleges."

As price becomes a growing consideration, 40% of students already have said they would attend public college and 26% have said they would choose community college, according to a separate report by the College Savings Foundation, a Washington-based research group.

For starters, community college is significantly less expensive. At two-year public schools, tuition and fees are $3,730 for the 2019–2020 school year, according to the College Board. Alternatively, at in-state four-year public schools, tuition is $10,440 and at four-year private universities it averages $36,880.

"From a college savings standpoint, I think it's the best investment you can make," Julio Martinez, executive director of California's ScholarShare Investment Board, said of community college.